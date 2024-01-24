Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,103 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $347.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

