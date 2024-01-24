Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,168 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Rollins Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 1,518,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

