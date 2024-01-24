Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $126.16. 2,267,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

