Paragon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,968 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

