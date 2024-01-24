Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

