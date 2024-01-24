Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BILL by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BILL by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in BILL by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In other BILL news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

