Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM remained flat at $41.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 171,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,939. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

