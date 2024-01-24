Paragon Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,964,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 749,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,040. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

