Paragon Advisors LLC Has $50.92 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQFree Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 21.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,163,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,657,859. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

