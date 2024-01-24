Paragon Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. 2,271,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

