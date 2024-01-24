Paragon Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 15,627,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $396.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.