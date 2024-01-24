Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 398,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,611. The company has a market cap of $126 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $28.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

