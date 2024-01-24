Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $819,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 7,108,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

