Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 4.7 %

PGR stock traded up $8.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,040. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

