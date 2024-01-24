Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 9.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.40 on Wednesday. 3,933,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
