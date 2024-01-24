Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

COWZ traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 2,411,489 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.