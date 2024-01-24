Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,451. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

