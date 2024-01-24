Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 26,929 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.