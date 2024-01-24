Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 867,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,260. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

