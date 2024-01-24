Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD traded down $7.39 on Wednesday, reaching $295.06. 117,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,338. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

