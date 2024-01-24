Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.81.
Several analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources
Insider Activity at Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
POU stock opened at C$25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.51. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.89%.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.