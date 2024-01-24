Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Paychex were worth $157,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.89. 2,591,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

