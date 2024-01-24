PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston Sells 23,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 16,300 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,758.00.

PED stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 292,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,124. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

