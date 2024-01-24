PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CAO Sells $10,758.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 557,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 23,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $14,720.00.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

