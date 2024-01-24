Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

MRK traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $302.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $119.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

