Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $139.96 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.20. 3,217,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

