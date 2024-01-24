Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.35. 49,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 87,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

