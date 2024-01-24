Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

PG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,809. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

