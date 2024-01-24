Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

PFS stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

