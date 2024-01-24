Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

