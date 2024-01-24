Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Issued By Wedbush

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

TSM opened at $114.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $591.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

