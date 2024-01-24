Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

