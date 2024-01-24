Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Issued By Zacks Research

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 171.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

