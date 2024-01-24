Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

NYSE WSO opened at $396.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.75. Watsco has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

