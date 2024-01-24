QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.91

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 30972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QCR

QCR Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 685,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.