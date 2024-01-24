QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 3,449,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,508,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

