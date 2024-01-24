R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 2,261,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
