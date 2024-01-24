R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 5,539 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 1,300,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.