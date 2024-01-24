R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $95.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

