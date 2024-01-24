Raymond James Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 8,445,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,694. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

