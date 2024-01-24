RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Raised to $20.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

RBB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

RBB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 4,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,507. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.