Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 421,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,687. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

