Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Lowered by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.01. 72,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

