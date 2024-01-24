Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 55.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

