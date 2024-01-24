Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $79,589.06 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,986,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Derycz sold 61 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $164.70.

On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $52,293.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $57.20.

On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,653.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $22,765.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $40,650.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,237.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $3,517.80.

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $995.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Research Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

