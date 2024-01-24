ResMed Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of RMD traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

