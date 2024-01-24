Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 3.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.80. 645,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,692,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 642,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

