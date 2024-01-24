Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 387.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

