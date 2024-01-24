Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $87.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

