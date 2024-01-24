RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RPC Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
