RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RPC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

